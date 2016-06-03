Smothered Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

These breakfast burritos, packed with potatoes, bacon and scrambled eggs then topped with green chile sauce and Cheddar cheese, are a satisfying way to start your day.

Cheryl & Bill Jamison
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Green Chile Sauce
Burritos

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add minced onion and 2 cloves garlic and cook, stirring, until very soft, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the mixture and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add chiles and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook until thickened but still easily spoonable, 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside.

  • To prepare burritos: Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium-high heat until crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Crumble when cooled.

  • Add chopped onion and 1 clove garlic to the pan and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in potatoes. Pat the mixture down evenly and cook, without stirring, for 2 minutes. Scrape up the browned bits, pat back down again and continue cooking without stirring for about 2 minutes more. Repeat until the potatoes are golden brown with some crisp edges, about 2 minutes more.

  • Reduce heat to low. Stir 1/4 cup sauce and eggs into the potato mixture and cook, stirring frequently, until the eggs are just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the bacon and remove from the heat.

  • Divide the potato-egg mixture among tortillas. Roll each into a burrito and arrange seam-down on plates or a platter. Reheat the sauce, spoon over the burritos and sprinkle with cheese. Serve immediately.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300°F until steaming, about 5 minutes.

Note: Precooked shredded potatoes can be found in the dairy section of most supermarkets or near other fresh prepared vegetables in the refrigerated produce section. To make your own, halve 1 pound unpeeled baking potatoes; cook in lightly salted boiling water until slightly tender but still firm in the center, 7 to 10 minutes. Let cool on a clean cutting board. Shred using the large holes of a box grater.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 7.4g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 5.8g; cholesterol 85.7mg; vitamin a iu 825.8IU; vitamin c 130.5mg; folate 35.5mcg; calcium 222.2mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 24.4mg; potassium 349.5mg; sodium 744.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
This was an excellent recipe. While I was roasting the chiles I was thinking "This better be worth it. It would be so much easier to buy a couple cans of chopped chiles." Well it was worth it. My husband absolutely loved the recipe. It's good enough that I will fix it next time my kids are home from college. Read More
