Creamy Cherry Jello

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here we flavor plain gelatin with 100% cherry juice, and stir in creamy yogurt and fresh cherries to make a special treat. Experiment with other fruit juice and fruit combinations.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1/2 cup cherry juice in a medium bowl. Sprinkle gelatin on top and let stand for 1 minute. Bring the remaining 1 1/2 cups cherry juice to a boil in a small saucepan. Add to the gelatin mixture along with sugar to taste and whisk until the gelatin is dissolved. Whisk in yogurt until combined. Divide among 4 small dishes or ramekins. Stir 1/4 cup cherries into each portion. Refrigerate until set, about 4 hours.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Note: Superfine sugar dissolves instantly in liquid. It is commonly available in the baking section of most supermarkets, but if you can't find it, simply process regular granulated sugar in a food processor or clean coffee grinder until very fine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 30.3g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 27.3g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.8mg; vitamin a iu 241.3IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 67.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 4.5mg; potassium 295.7mg; sodium 29.3mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/06/2022