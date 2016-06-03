Huevos Rancheros Verdes

Rating: 4.74 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Huevos rancheros or “ranch eggs” is a classic Mexican dish that is great for a quick dinner. Traditionally, it's made with a red tomato-based sauce. Here we use tart and tangy green salsa instead. Serve with: brown rice and slices of avocado.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Combine lettuce, scallion, cilantro, 1 teaspoon oil, lime juice, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a bowl; set aside. Combine beans and salsa in another bowl.

  • Coat both sides of each tortilla with cooking spray. Place tortillas on a large baking sheet in 4 sets of overlapping pairs. (Each pair should overlap by about 3 inches.) Spread about 1/3 cup of the bean mixture on top of each pair of tortillas and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons cheese each. Bake until the beans are hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crack each egg into a small bowl and slip them one at a time into the pan, taking care not to break the yolks. Season the eggs with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook undisturbed for 5 to 7 minutes for soft-set yolks. (For hard-set yolks, cover the pan after 5 minutes and continue cooking until the yolks are cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes more.)

  • To assemble, place an egg on top of each pair of tortillas and top with a generous 1/4 cup of the lettuce mixture.

Tips

Green salsa (sometimes labeled salsa verde or tomatillo salsa) is made with tomatillos, green chiles and onions. Look for it near other prepared salsa in large supermarkets.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 huevos rancheros
Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 42.5g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 2.2g; fat 20.1g; saturated fat 6.2g; cholesterol 208.5mg; vitamin a iu 2104.3IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 115.9mcg; calcium 272mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 72.7mg; potassium 474.8mg; sodium 673mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat

Reviews (10)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sharon Poe
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I love this recipe as is! My husband raves and brags about it! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
My family LOVES this recipe!! We have actually made it with corn and flour tortillas and it's not bad with either but we prefer the corn ones it's more authentic! Read More
lexmidd
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This is a regular in our house now. It's tasty inexpensive and so easy to throw together. I always serve with fresh guacamole. Read More
WesternWind
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
We love this recipe. It is a weekend morning staple in our house. In place of salsa we are using green chile sauce - New Mexicans use chile on nearly everything. We started with corn tortillas and changed over to whole wheat. Excellent either way. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 1 stars
04/09/2013
Inauthentic This recipe is neither classic or traditional. And huevos rancheros has never been served with a red tomato based sauce. It is traditionally served with the previous nights enchilada gravy (it is easy to make your own) not sauce. Sauce is salsa and used for a completely different purpose. Tomatoes in enchilada gravy is a myth perpetrated and copied throughout the internet in nearly every enchilada recipe. People who have not known how to cook authentic Mexican food assumed that the red color is from tomatoes. It is not. It is from red chile. I don't care what it reads on your can of enchilada sauce. It is insulting. Cons: inauthentic not traditional not classic Read More
mseagrave@burlingtontelecom.net
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2018
This is a go to recipe for us! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I love this recipe! I've altered it just a little but overall an awesome recipe. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2011
For me this recipe has become a go-to meal which I always keep the ingredients on hand for. I love the flavors. The only change I make is to use flour tortillas. Read More
jlykens@mac.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Easy to make and tasty! Read More
