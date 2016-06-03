Huevos Rancheros Verdes

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe as is! My husband raves and brags about it!

Rating: 5 stars My family LOVES this recipe!! We have actually made it with corn and flour tortillas and it's not bad with either but we prefer the corn ones it's more authentic!

Rating: 5 stars This is a regular in our house now. It's tasty inexpensive and so easy to throw together. I always serve with fresh guacamole.

Rating: 5 stars We love this recipe. It is a weekend morning staple in our house. In place of salsa we are using green chile sauce - New Mexicans use chile on nearly everything. We started with corn tortillas and changed over to whole wheat. Excellent either way.

Rating: 1 stars Inauthentic This recipe is neither classic or traditional. And huevos rancheros has never been served with a red tomato based sauce. It is traditionally served with the previous nights enchilada gravy (it is easy to make your own) not sauce. Sauce is salsa and used for a completely different purpose. Tomatoes in enchilada gravy is a myth perpetrated and copied throughout the internet in nearly every enchilada recipe. People who have not known how to cook authentic Mexican food assumed that the red color is from tomatoes. It is not. It is from red chile. I don't care what it reads on your can of enchilada sauce. It is insulting. Cons: inauthentic not traditional not classic

Rating: 5 stars This is a go to recipe for us!

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I've altered it just a little but overall an awesome recipe.

Rating: 5 stars For me this recipe has become a go-to meal which I always keep the ingredients on hand for. I love the flavors. The only change I make is to use flour tortillas.