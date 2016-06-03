Lemon-Dill Green Beans

This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring an inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add green beans, cover and cook until tender-crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Meanwhile, whisk dill, shallot, oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the green beans and toss to coat. Let stand about 10 minutes before serving to blend flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 1.9g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 823IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; folate 38.6mcg; calcium 51.2mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 21.1mg; potassium 177.8mg; sodium 163.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
