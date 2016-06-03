Lemon-Dill Green Beans

My boyfriend and I halved this recipe and ate it with Eatingwell.com's Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil. Though we absolutely loved the salmon, something was off with the green beans. The lemon juice made it a bit too sour, and the combination of ingredients with the dill made my boyfriend comment that it tasted like I'd dumped the juice from a bottle of pickles on the green beans. I think it's probably just a matter of preference, but I'd rather eat my green beans plain than with this marinade.