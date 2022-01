Outstanding This is an old recipe that is deceptively simple, but the taste delivers a great surprise. It isn't necessary to mortar the garlic and salt, although that is the correct way to do it. If you crush the garlic and add the salt it will still turn out well (I have mede it both ways.) You might hesitate to use that amount of salt. Don't. It's all about balance and this is as perfect as they come. Enjoy. Pros: Quick, Delicious