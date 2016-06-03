Egg Salad

Try this easy egg salad on your favorite multigrain bread or on top of lightly dressed salad greens.

Stacy Fraser

10 mins
1

  • Mash eggs in a small bowl with a fork. Stir in celery, mayonnaise, mustard, scallion greens and pepper until combined.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip: To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

196 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 2g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 376.8mg; vitamin a iu 630.1IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 50.8mcg; calcium 59.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 12.3mg; potassium 170mg; sodium 385.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 medium-fat meat
