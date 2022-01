Fresh and Summery I used the salmon in my freezer that, unbeknownst to me, still had skin attached. It's not as pretty, but you can cook it and eat it with the skin on. The fennel and peas crunched nicely in the tangy sauce and were a great counterpoint to the salmon. I think next time I'll shred the salmon after cooking as it will be easier to eat that way. I had black rice and broccoli as sides, and the only change I would make is having this on a separate plate as that dressing gets everywhere. Pros: Quick, Easy, Healthy, Pretty Cons: Fennel may be hard to find