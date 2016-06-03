Smoked Trout, Potato & Arugula Salad

In this healthy dinner salad recipe, tender new potatoes and baby arugula add a creamy texture and peppery flavor to the smokiness of the trout. You can hard-boil the eggs ahead of time, but if you cook them while you steam your potatoes, they'll still be a little warm when you serve the salad, which makes it extra special.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a steamer basket in a large saucepan with 1 inch of water; bring to a boil. Place the potatoes in the basket, cover and steam until barely tender when pierced with a skewer, 13 to 15 minutes, depending on size.

  • Meanwhile, chop 1 tablespoon capers and place in a large bowl. Add sour cream, vinegar, dill, oil, shallot, pepper and salt. Whisk to combine.

  • When the potatoes are cool enough to handle but still warm, halve them (or quarter if large) and add to the bowl along with arugula, eggs and trout. Toss gently until just combined. Serve the salad topped with the remaining 1 tablespoon capers.

Tips

To hard-boil eggs, place in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; cook at lowest simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and cover with ice-cold water. Peel when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
About 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 18.6g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.9g; fat 17.4g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 199.8mg; vitamin a iu 1142.9IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; folate 69mcg; calcium 107.6mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 43.7mg; potassium 571.7mg; sodium 572.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
