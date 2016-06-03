Smoked Trout, Potato & Arugula Salad

Not the same old boring salad I had a little can of smoked trout in the pantry anyway, so when I saw this recipe pop up, I gave it a try. I loved the balance of flavors. The dressing was very tasty. I actually took this to work for lunch (in separate containers), reheating just the potatoes and it was quite tasty. Everyone was checking out my salad with envy! Pros: Delicious and satisfying Cons: Lots of prep