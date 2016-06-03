Healthy Quiche Crust
For our healthy homemade quiche crust recipe, we use half whole-wheat flour, replace some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil and add a little sour cream to keep the crust flaky and tender. Making your own quiche crust recipe means you'll skip unhealthy fats, preservatives and artificial color found in many store-bought crusts.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate the dough airtight for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/8 crust
Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 17.3g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 9.2mg; vitamin a iu 106.2IU; folate 34.4mcg; calcium 6.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 32.7mg; sodium 74.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.