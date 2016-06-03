Healthy Quiche Crust

For our healthy homemade quiche crust recipe, we use half whole-wheat flour, replace some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil and add a little sour cream to keep the crust flaky and tender. Making your own quiche crust recipe means you'll skip unhealthy fats, preservatives and artificial color found in many store-bought crusts.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour with salt in a medium bowl. Cut butter into small pieces; using your fingers, quickly rub the butter into the dry ingredients until smaller but still visible.

    Advertisement

  • Add sour cream and oil; toss with a fork to combine with the dry ingredients. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of ice water over the mixture. Toss with a fork until evenly moist; if the mixture seems dry, add up to 1 more tablespoon water. Knead the dough in the bowl a few times--the mixture may still be a little crumbly--then firmly press into a disk. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. Or wrap airtight and freeze for up to 3 months.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate the dough airtight for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/8 crust
Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 17.3g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 9.2mg; vitamin a iu 106.2IU; folate 34.4mcg; calcium 6.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 32.7mg; sodium 74.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/04/2022