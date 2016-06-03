Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.

Kathy Gunst Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014; updated January 2023

  • To prepare cabbage & filling: Combine water, rice and 1 teaspoon oil in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain the barest simmer, cover and cook until the water is absorbed and the rice is just tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, half fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Line a baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel and place near the stove.

  • Using a small, sharp knife, remove the core from the bottom of the cabbage. Add the cabbage to the boiling water and cook for 5 minutes. As the leaves soften, use tongs to gently remove 8 large outer leaves. Transfer the leaves to the baking sheet and pat with more towels to thoroughly dry. Set aside.

  • Drain the remaining cabbage in a colander for a few minutes. Finely chop enough to get about 3 cups. (Save any remaining cabbage for another use.)

  • Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, garlic, sage, rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until the mushrooms have released their juices and the pan is fairly dry, 8 to 10 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring, until evaporated, about 3 minutes more. Add the mixture to the cooked rice along with currants and pine nuts.

  • Heat the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium-high. Add the chopped cabbage, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring, until the cabbage is wilted and just beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add to the rice mixture.

  • To prepare sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until starting to soften, 2 to 4 minutes. Add tomatoes and wine; bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • To stuff cabbage: Place a reserved cabbage leaf on your work surface; cut out the thick stem in the center, keeping the leaf intact. Place about 3/4 cup filling in the center. Fold both sides over the filling and roll up. Repeat with the remaining 7 leaves and filling.

  • Spread 1 cup of the tomato sauce in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place the stuffed cabbage rolls, seam side down, on the sauce. Pour the remaining sauce over the rolls and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

  • Bake, uncovered, basting twice with the sauce, until hot, about 45 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip

Prepare through Step 10, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes before baking.

For the Best Flavor

Toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts & seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Sodium Variation

Sodium amounts vary widely among brands of plum and crushed. And although it can be hard to find any labeled “no-salt-added,” for the best tomato flavor we use brands that have little or no added sodium. Compare nutrition labels and choose one that has 190 mg sodium or less per 1/2-cup serving.

Nutrition Facts

544 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 60.7g; dietary fiber 12.4g; sugars 21.5g; fat 23.8g; saturated fat 2.8g; vitamin a iu 3351.9IU; vitamin c 70.6mg; folate 181.1mcg; calcium 132mg; iron 6.5mg; magnesium 105.4mg; potassium 1833.1mg; sodium 498.6mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved.