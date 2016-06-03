Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Not worth the bother. I might consider making the filling for these rolls again, as it was meaty with mushrooms and deliciously fragrant with seasonings. Maybe use it to stuff an acorn squash? But this sauce was just flat nasty. Yes, I know it was dependent on the quality of my tomatoes, so I used a primo brand. I should have also realized that the lack of seasoning in the sauce was going to translate to a very bland, somewhat sweet blast of tomato. The tomato flavor just overwhelmed the poor stuffed cabbage. We managed to eat this, but did not enjoy it at all. We kept the leftovers to try again (thinking it might get better after a day or so to meld). I'll update my review if things improve. Pros: Smells delicious while cooking. Cons: Tastes very bland. Rolls are overwhelmed by the sauce.