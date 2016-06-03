Homemade Plain Yogurt

Learning how to make yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade yogurt recipe. To make homemade yogurt, heat milk, combine with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and let it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. If you want to keep making your own homemade yogurt, save some of the last batch to help start the next batch of yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Gallery

total:

10 hrs
Servings:
4
4

Nutrition Info

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat milk in a large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until it is steaming, barely bubbling and registers 180 degrees F on an instant-read or candy thermometer. (Do not leave unattended--it can boil over very quickly.)

  • Carefully pour the milk into a clean, heat-safe 5- to 8-cup container. Let stand, stirring frequently, until cooled to 110 degrees F. Combine yogurt with 1/2 cup of the 110 degrees milk in a small bowl, then stir the mixture back into the warm milk.

  • Cover the container and wrap in a clean kitchen towel to help keep it warm. Place in a very warm place (see Tip) and let stand, undisturbed, until thickened and tangy, at least 8 hours and up to 12 hours. Refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours. The yogurt will thicken a bit more in the refrigerator.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Equipment: 5- to 8-cup container with lid, thermometer

There are a few ways to create a very warm (about 110°F) environment for making yogurt. Oven method: Turn your oven on to 200° for about 5 minutes, then turn it off. Add the towel-wrapped container of yogurt and if you have an oven light, turn it on for added warmth. Cooler method: Place a hot water bottle (or other small container) filled with very hot water alongside the towel-wrapped container in a small cooler. Heating pad method: Wrap a heating pad set to High around the towel-wrapped container.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 19g; sugars 19g; potassium 625mg; sodium 189mg.
