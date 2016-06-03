Homemade Plain Yogurt

Worked Perfectly Following these easy instructions I used a bit of left over yogurt (Fage brand) to make more from the milk on-hand. It worked exactly as described and tasted perfect. I've done it twice now, the first time letting it sit in the oven, and the second time using a heating pad all covered up with a heavy towel. The oven didn't stay at 110, more like 95, but it worked just fine anyway. Try it, you'll like it. It's so much less expensive than buying it at the store and I can avoid added chemicals, thickeners, etc. I like that. Pros: Easy to do, low cost, tastes great Cons: none