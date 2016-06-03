Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip

This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

total:
25 mins
Servings:
6

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add zucchini and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a food processor or blender; let cool for 5 minutes. Add yogurt, lemon juice, mint, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day; stir before serving.

1/4 cup
69 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 1.3mg; vitamin a iu 216.9IU; vitamin c 14.2mg; folate 18.7mcg; calcium 29.3mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 13.7mg; potassium 189.8mg; sodium 109.2mg.
1 fat, 1/2 vegetable
