Wilted Green Bean Salad

“Killed,” or wilted, lettuce is a traditional Southern salad in which tender greens are tossed in a dressing of hot bacon grease and tart vinegar, salt and pepper, garnished with crisp pieces of bacon and raw spring green onion. Here we do something deliciously similar with lightly steamed tender new green beans to create this irresistibly delicious healthy green bean salad recipe.

Ronni Lundy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

20 mins
6

  • Bring about 3 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add green beans and return to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a vigorous simmer, cover and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until crisp. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Pour out all but about 1 tablespoon of bacon fat from the pan.

  • Drain the beans and transfer to a bowl. Add scallions and toss. Pour on vinegar and toss to coat. Pour the reserved bacon fat over the beans, add the bacon and toss. Season with salt and pepper.

about 2/3 cup
77 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 6.4g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 1.3g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 7.9mg; vitamin a iu 571.5IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 27.8mcg; calcium 37.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 16.4mg; potassium 156.7mg; sodium 190.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
