Wilted Green Bean Salad
“Killed,” or wilted, lettuce is a traditional Southern salad in which tender greens are tossed in a dressing of hot bacon grease and tart vinegar, salt and pepper, garnished with crisp pieces of bacon and raw spring green onion. Here we do something deliciously similar with lightly steamed tender new green beans to create this irresistibly delicious healthy green bean salad recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetable, 1/2 fat