Classic Hummus

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • With the motor running, drop garlic through the feed tube of a food processor fitted with a steel blade attachment; process until finely minced. Scrape down the sides of the workbowl and add chickpeas, lemon juice, oil, tahini and salt. Process until completely smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as necessary, 1 to 2 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Note: Tahini is a thick paste of ground sesame seeds. Look for it at large supermarkets in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 0.2g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 14.9IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 39.6mcg; calcium 22mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 18.4mg; potassium 112.9mg; sodium 298mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fat
