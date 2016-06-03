Avocado Ice Cream

Rating: 4.38 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.

Rick Bayless
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • After making avocado puree, add water, sugar, lime juice and tequila to the food processor with 1 1/2 cups of the puree; pulse until well combined. Refrigerate the mixture for 1 hour or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the avocado mixture to the canister of an ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer's directions. If desired, place the ice cream in the freezer to firm up before serving. Garnish with lime zest, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1 up to 1 day in advance. Store ice cream, airtight, in the freezer for up to 1 week.

Equipment: Ice cream maker

Tip: To make avocado puree, peel and pit 3 ripe large avocados and process in a food processor until smooth. Measure out 1 1/2 cups for the ice cream. Reserve any extra for another use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 34g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 68.4IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 36.6mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 225mg; sodium 5mg; added sugar 34g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 other carbohydrates, 1 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2014
Fantastic for a Summer Fiesta This is light and refreshing and an unexpected twist on traditional summer treats. I've made it several times substituting coconut rum for the tequila - adds to the tropical taste! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I found that this needed a pinch of salt but otherwise it's delicious! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
WOW! Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Made it a half a dozen times and I'll make it plenty more. Fantastic! I tried altering the recipe a little this way or that but in the end it's perfect just the way it's listed originally. Everybody I've served it to loves it! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2015
Delicious Delicious as-is but I just tried it with a teaspoon of tequila and it was still soft and creamy coming right out of the freezer a week after first making. I'm guessing no tequila at all would work just fine. I wouldn't sub anything for it - just omit. Pros: dairy-free creamy Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I have been intrigued at the idea of Avocado Ice Cream after making a Vegan Avocado Cake. This was delicious and creamy. Will definitely make again. It is a fun dish for those who wrinkle their nose up at the idea! Read More
Advertisement
Mike
Rating: 2 stars
02/29/2012
How is it without the tequila? is there a substitute just omit. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
A double batch of this avocado ice cream pleased 10 kids between the ages of 3 and 5. I substituted lemonade for the tequila for a kid-friendly version and used finer-texture baker's sugar. It has a refreshing lemon-lime flavor and a lovely bright green color. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This turned out great. Be sure the avacados are ripe to even a little over ripe. If they are too green the ice cream has a green taste. I used a bar tenders measure for the Tequila (1/3 cup 1/8"). Put the serving dishes in the freezer. About 30 min before serving scope the ice cream into ther serving dishes and let it warm up in the refrigerator. This is pretty rich a ramakin size serving is plenty. Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/01/2021