Avocado Ice Cream
This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1 up to 1 day in advance. Store ice cream, airtight, in the freezer for up to 1 week.
Equipment: Ice cream maker
Tip: To make avocado puree, peel and pit 3 ripe large avocados and process in a food processor until smooth. Measure out 1 1/2 cups for the ice cream. Reserve any extra for another use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 34g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 68.4IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 36.6mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 225mg; sodium 5mg; added sugar 34g.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 other carbohydrates, 1 fat