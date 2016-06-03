1 of 3

Rating: 4 stars Fantastic for a Summer Fiesta This is light and refreshing and an unexpected twist on traditional summer treats. I've made it several times substituting coconut rum for the tequila - adds to the tropical taste!

Rating: 5 stars I found that this needed a pinch of salt but otherwise it's delicious!

Rating: 5 stars WOW!

Rating: 5 stars Made it a half a dozen times and I'll make it plenty more. Fantastic! I tried altering the recipe a little this way or that but in the end it's perfect just the way it's listed originally. Everybody I've served it to loves it!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious Delicious as-is but I just tried it with a teaspoon of tequila and it was still soft and creamy coming right out of the freezer a week after first making. I'm guessing no tequila at all would work just fine. I wouldn't sub anything for it - just omit. Pros: dairy-free creamy

Rating: 5 stars I have been intrigued at the idea of Avocado Ice Cream after making a Vegan Avocado Cake. This was delicious and creamy. Will definitely make again. It is a fun dish for those who wrinkle their nose up at the idea!

Rating: 2 stars How is it without the tequila? is there a substitute just omit.

Rating: 5 stars A double batch of this avocado ice cream pleased 10 kids between the ages of 3 and 5. I substituted lemonade for the tequila for a kid-friendly version and used finer-texture baker's sugar. It has a refreshing lemon-lime flavor and a lovely bright green color.