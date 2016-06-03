Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

Easy Recipe, Big Flavor Yum--very easy and very tasty! An easy, inexpensive way to jazz up otherwise bland and boring tofu. Quick to make, and packed with flavor. I love the heat that the crushed red pepper imparts, but I would warn others who prefer dishes on the milder side to use the 1/4 tsp or less, because it IS rather spicy. A few modifications: I skipped the sugar all together (and didn't miss it one bit!). *I subbed frozen french-cut string beans, and therefore skipped cooking with the second 1/4 cup water (they were already pretty wet and were precooked). *Feeling a bit on the lazy side, I used dried minced garlic instead of fresh--still delicious! Next time (and there will be one!): *I agree with other reviewers' suggestions to try with other veggies; I look forward cooking broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts, red peppers, and/or peas in that yummy sauce. It's easy to imagine skipping the tofu all together, and creating a stir-fried veggie medley instead. Pros: quick, versatile recipe Cons: watch the red pepper if you don't love heat