Sesame Tuna Salad

Quick and easy lunch I saw this recipe and wanted to make it on the spot. I didn't have napa cabbage or snow peas, so I used some shredded carrot and regular green leaf lettuce. It was great, and I didn't think the amount of sesame oil was overpowering (disclaimer - I do love sesame). I'm sure it would be delicious with the other ingredients as well. Though I made it at home and ate it right away for lunch, I think it would travel well. Pros: Uses ingredients I had on hand, easy to make Cons: Can't really think of any