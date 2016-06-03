Sesame Tuna Salad

Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

25 mins
4

  • Whisk vinegar (or lemon juice), canola oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar and ginger in a small bowl.

  • Combine 3 tablespoons of the dressing with tuna, peas and scallions in a medium bowl.

  • Divide cabbage among 4 plates. Mound one-fourth of the tuna mixture (about 1/2 cup) in the center of each plate and garnish with radishes, cilantro and sesame seeds. Drizzle with the remaining dressing (about 2 tablespoons per salad) and season with pepper.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 9.2g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 3.9g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 14.8mg; vitamin a iu 1837.5IU; vitamin c 47.2mg; folate 16mcg; calcium 133.6mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 26.1mg; potassium 160mg; sodium 385.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
