Golden Summer Squash & Corn Soup

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. Just got done making a batch of it. Had some for lunch asked DH is he wanted some. Well there is none to put away. I will have to make a double batch next time.

Rating: 5 stars Really delicious. I'm watching my fat so I went without the cheese. I also used fat-free chicken broth and added a splash of hot sauce. Really wonderful.

Rating: 5 stars This is SO GOOD! Summer in a bowl. I make quadruple batches too and I have frozen it successfully.

Rating: 4 stars This soup was delicious. The corn added a nice sweetness and crunch to the soup. The soup would probably be more filling if a protein was added to it...maybe some chicken?

Rating: 4 stars Feta? Did I miss when you are supposed to add the feta? I'm making it now and see what to do with the unused portion of the feta at the end. Oh well I'll wing it.

Rating: 5 stars Really good I made this soup today for lunch and it was so so good. The only things I changed would be adding dry herbs instead of fresh and using mozzarella instead of feta both because that was what I had on hand. Still really tasty though. Pros: tastes great healthy low calorie vegetarian

Rating: 5 stars squash Can I substitute normal squash to summer squash what should I do

Rating: 5 stars I like this recipe so much that I make a double batch every time. I also like to serve it alongside Eating Well's Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta. It's the perfect summer soup & salad meal.