Golden Summer Squash & Corn Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pureed summer squash makes a delicious base for this summery squash and corn soup. Start your meal with the soup or enjoy it as a light lunch. Fresh thyme and briny feta cheese give it fabulous flavor. For a variation, try the soup with any herb you have on hand or goat cheese in place of feta.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add squash and 1 teaspoon herbs and cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash starts to soften, 3 to 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the squash is soft and mostly translucent, about 5 minutes more. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Return the soup to the pan and stir in corn. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is tender, 3 to 5 minutes more. Remove from the heat; stir in lemon juice. Serve garnished with the remaining 2 teaspoons herbs and feta.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Kitchen Tip: To remove corn from the cob, stand an uncooked ear of corn on its stem end in a shallow bowl and slice the kernels off with a sharp, thin-bladed knife. If making a soup, after cutting off the kernels, you can reverse the knife and use the dull side to press down the length of the ear to push out the rest of the corn and its milk.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: scant 1 cup
Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5.3g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 401.2IU; vitamin c 23mg; folate 53.9mcg; calcium 56.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 36.2mg; potassium 490.5mg; sodium 447.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
sassycookinmary
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2012
This was very good. Just got done making a batch of it. Had some for lunch asked DH is he wanted some. Well there is none to put away. I will have to make a double batch next time. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Really delicious. I'm watching my fat so I went without the cheese. I also used fat-free chicken broth and added a splash of hot sauce. Really wonderful. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This is SO GOOD! Summer in a bowl. I make quadruple batches too and I have frozen it successfully. Read More
Advertisement
FoodAddicted
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2012
This soup was delicious. The corn added a nice sweetness and crunch to the soup. The soup would probably be more filling if a protein was added to it...maybe some chicken? Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2013
Feta? Did I miss when you are supposed to add the feta? I'm making it now and see what to do with the unused portion of the feta at the end. Oh well I'll wing it. Read More
ricketa13
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2014
Really good I made this soup today for lunch and it was so so good. The only things I changed would be adding dry herbs instead of fresh and using mozzarella instead of feta both because that was what I had on hand. Still really tasty though. Pros: tastes great healthy low calorie vegetarian Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2014
squash Can I substitute normal squash to summer squash what should I do Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
I like this recipe so much that I make a double batch every time. I also like to serve it alongside Eating Well's Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta. It's the perfect summer soup & salad meal. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This soup is delicious. I used butternut squash instead. I cannot stop eating it. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/29/2021