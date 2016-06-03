Golden Summer Squash & Corn Soup
Pureed summer squash makes a delicious base for this summery squash and corn soup. Start your meal with the soup or enjoy it as a light lunch. Fresh thyme and briny feta cheese give it fabulous flavor. For a variation, try the soup with any herb you have on hand or goat cheese in place of feta.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Kitchen Tip: To remove corn from the cob, stand an uncooked ear of corn on its stem end in a shallow bowl and slice the kernels off with a sharp, thin-bladed knife. If making a soup, after cutting off the kernels, you can reverse the knife and use the dull side to press down the length of the ear to push out the rest of the corn and its milk.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: scant 1 cup
Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5.3g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 401.2IU; vitamin c 23mg; folate 53.9mcg; calcium 56.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 36.2mg; potassium 490.5mg; sodium 447.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat