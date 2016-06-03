Sugar Snap Salad

Sweet, edible-podded peas make a bright, crisp and colorful salad, which is easily varied by substituting shallots for scallions or adding asparagus to the mix.

Beth-Ann Bove
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook peas in lightly salted boiling water in a medium saucepan until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water.

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add scallions, bell pepper and the peas; toss to coat. Serve within 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 8.3g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 4g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1632.4IU; vitamin c 67.3mg; folate 57.3mcg; calcium 53.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 23.7mg; potassium 261.1mg; sodium 154.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable
11/2 fat
