Herbed Scallop Kebabs
Grilled under a watchful eye to avoid overcooking, these skewers are a snap to prepare. A light lemon-and-herb marinade allows the sweet, succulent flavor of the scallops to shine. Be sure to purchase sea scallops, which are a good size for kebabs.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 20 to 30 minutes first to prevent them from scorching.
To oil a grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.
128 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.8g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 34mg; vitamin a iu 51.3IU; vitamin c 13.2mg; folate 25.6mcg; calcium 21.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 34.5mg; potassium 335.9mg; sodium 701.4mg.
31/2 lean meat