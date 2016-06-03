Herbed Scallop Kebabs

Grilled under a watchful eye to avoid overcooking, these skewers are a snap to prepare. A light lemon-and-herb marinade allows the sweet, succulent flavor of the scallops to shine. Be sure to purchase sea scallops, which are a good size for kebabs.

Beth-Ann Bove
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. Place a fine-mesh nonstick grill topper on grill to heat.

  • Whisk lemon juice, thyme, oil, lemon zest, pepper and salt in a small bowl.

  • Toss scallops with 2 tablespoons of the lemon mixture; reserve the remaining mixture for basting the kebabs. Thread the scallops and the lemon wedges onto four 10-inch-long skewers (see Tips), placing 6 to 7 scallops and 2 lemon wedges on each skewer.

  • Lightly oil the grill rack (see Tips). Cook the kebabs, turning from time to time and basting with the reserved lemon mixture, until the scallops are opaque in the center, 8 to 12 minutes. Serve immediately.

Tips

If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 20 to 30 minutes first to prevent them from scorching.

To oil a grill rack: Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.8g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 34mg; vitamin a iu 51.3IU; vitamin c 13.2mg; folate 25.6mcg; calcium 21.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 34.5mg; potassium 335.9mg; sodium 701.4mg.
Exchanges:

31/2 lean meat
