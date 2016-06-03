Scallion-Lemon Mayonnaise

Use this tangy mayonnaise as a sandwich spread or as a dip for a platter of grilled summer vegetables.

Beth-Ann Bove
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

Directions

  • Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisk until blended.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The mayonnaise will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 4.8mg; vitamin a iu 44IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 9.2mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 12.1mg; sodium 67.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
