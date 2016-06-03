Apple Cider Chicken
Fresh apples and apple cider add fall flavor to this quick chicken sauté.
Fresh apples and apple cider add fall flavor to this quick chicken sauté.
Very good! My husband and I both loved this recipe. I didn't add the apples this time cause I thought it would be too sweet, but I will definitely add them next time. I served it with cooked cabbage.
Question: someone in my family is allergic to uncooked apples. they cannot drink cider or eat a fresh apple but they are fine with pasteurized apple juice and apple pie. Do you think they could eat this?
This was a delicious dish and the leftovers were even better! We made it with sauteed broccoli rabe as suggested and found that it overpowered the dish with its bitterness and masked all of the flavors of the chicken. We ended up throwing out the broccoli rabe.
This was a delicious dish and the leftovers were even better! We made it with sauteed broccoli rabe as suggested and found that it overpowered the dish with its bitterness and masked all of the flavors of the chicken. We ended up throwing out the broccoli rabe.