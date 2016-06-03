Apple Cider Chicken

Fresh apples and apple cider add fall flavor to this quick chicken sauté.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998; October 2020 30th Anniversary

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, apples, shallot and thyme to the pan. Cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add apple cider and broth; bring to a simmer. Cook until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

  • Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan; adjust heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 165°F, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter. Stir sour cream, parsley and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper into the sauce. Spoon the sauce over the chicken.

3 oz. chicken & 1/2 cup sauce
251 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 12g; fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 64mg; vitamin a iu 244.5IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; folate 9.1mcg; calcium 28.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 27.8mg; potassium 338mg; sodium 367mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
