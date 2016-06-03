Orange & Sesame Seed Sauce

We love to dress up steamed asparagus or broccoli with this sauce. When tangerines are in season, squeeze them fresh for an especially interesting variation.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a small saucepan over low heat. Add sesame seeds and stir until lightly toasted, about 20 seconds. Add shallots and stir until softened, about 1 minute. Add zest and juice, vinegar and soy sauce. Simmer until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 6 minutes. Stir in chives (or scallion greens).

    Advertisement

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 3.2g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 142.2IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 18.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.7mg; potassium 73.4mg; sodium 34.1mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022