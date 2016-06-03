Watercress & Mint Sauce
Fresh watercress and mint combine in this beautiful and quick sauce. Make it just before serving, as the herbs lose color as it sits. Serve over steamed asparagus or heirloom tomato slices.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996
Make this sauce just before serving, so the herbs do not lose their color.
Reducing the sauce virtually eliminates the alcohol and alcohol calories.
29 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.2g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 199.6IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 5.7mcg; calcium 12.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 4.2mg; potassium 41.8mg; sodium 65.8mg.
1/2 fat