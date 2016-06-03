Watercress & Mint Sauce

Fresh watercress and mint combine in this beautiful and quick sauce. Make it just before serving, as the herbs lose color as it sits. Serve over steamed asparagus or heirloom tomato slices.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

  • Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and stir until lightly colored, about 30 seconds. Add wine and broth and simmer until reduced to 1/3 cup, about 5 minutes. Stir in breadcrumbs and cook until the mixture thickens, about 30 seconds. Stir in watercress and mint; cook until wilted, about 10 seconds longer. Stir in lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Make this sauce just before serving, so the herbs do not lose their color.

Reducing the sauce virtually eliminates the alcohol and alcohol calories.

29 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.2g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 199.6IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 5.7mcg; calcium 12.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 4.2mg; potassium 41.8mg; sodium 65.8mg.
1/2 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022