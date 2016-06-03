Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Serve this tangy bright red pepper sauce over fresh asparagus for a sure taste of summer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peppers directly over the flame of a gas burner or under a preheated broiler. Roast, turning often, until black all over, about 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. Slip off the skins, cut away the stems, slit the peppers open and remove seeds.

  • Puree the peppers in a food processor. (You should have about 1/2 cup puree.) Force the puree through a fine strainer set over a small bowl, using a rubber spatula; discard solids. Whisk in tomato paste, oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.7g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 1.1g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 625.2IU; vitamin c 24.3mg; folate 8.9mcg; calcium 2.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.6mg; potassium 70.8mg; sodium 60.8mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
