Hearty Minestrone
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To clean leeks, trim and discard green tops and white roots. Split leeks lengthwise and place in plenty of water. Swish the leeks in the water to release any sand or soil. Drain. Repeat until no grit remains.
Nutrition Facts
2 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 plant-based protein, 1/2 fat