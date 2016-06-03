I began making Hearty Minestrone before reading the reviews that said it was inedible! Oh, well! I did use information in the reviews to make the recipe delicious. I made it a little less healthy by using 2 T olive oil instead of 2 t. Do you really need to limit healthy fat that much? I also used 1 t. kosher salt instead of 1/4 t. I did NOT use the apple cider vinegar because everyone seemed to hate that. Instead, I offered parmesan and bottles of premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar to sprinkle at the table. I used a bit of balsamic on my soup and thought it added a certain je ne sais quoi. People who say the recipe is "slimy" may be referring to the large quantity of spinach. It does have the texture of spinach and, if you don't like that, there might be a problem. You could use kale, escarole, or other greens.