Hearty Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.

Kathleen Desmond Stang
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large soup pot over medium-high heat. Add leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 3 minutes. Add broth, water, potato, thyme, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.

  • Add orzo and cook, partially covered, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, for 5 minutes. Add beans and zucchini and continue to cook, partially covered, until the vegetables and pasta are tender, about 8 minutes more.

  • Stir in spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season the soup with vinegar. Ladle into bowls and garnish with Parmesan.

Tips

Tip: To clean leeks, trim and discard green tops and white roots. Split leeks lengthwise and place in plenty of water. Swish the leeks in the water to release any sand or soil. Drain. Repeat until no grit remains.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 54.5g; dietary fiber 13.8g; sugars 7.1g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 2.2mg; vitamin a iu 11989IU; vitamin c 62mg; folate 374.8mcg; calcium 250.5mg; iron 7.1mg; magnesium 140mg; potassium 1683.1mg; sodium 1080.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 plant-based protein, 1/2 fat
