Real Raspberry Vinaigrette

Pureed raspberries thicken this beautiful rose-colored dressing. It's a perfect accent for fresh spinach or peppery greens, avocados or sliced fruit.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1995

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour boiling water over tea bag in a small bowl; let steep for 3 minutes, then pour the brewed tea into a blender, pressing on the bag to extract all of the tea. Add raspberries, shallots, oil, vinegar and sugar; blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine strainer into a small bowl, pressing firmly to extract all the raspberry pulp. Whisk in salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.9g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 30.1IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 2.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 20.5mg; sodium 73.2mg.
Exchanges:

free food
