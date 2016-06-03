Winter Greens Salad with Squash & Cranberry Vinaigrette

In this winter greens salad recipe, the steamed squash adds a tender yielding texture and a mild, almost nutty taste. Combine with some nutritious bitter greens and a sweet-sour cranberry vinaigrette and you have an amazing salad.

Bill Scepansky
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

total:
30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • If using kabocha, cut lengthwise into quarters, then cut each quarter crosswise into 6 slices. For delicata, cut each half crosswise into 6 slices. (No need to peel either type of squash--the skin is edible.) Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a Dutch oven fitted with a steamer basket. Add the squash to the basket, cover and cook until just tender when pierced with a knife, 8 to 10 minutes. Carefully remove the steamer basket from the pot and transfer the squash to a large plate to cool.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, shallot, garlic, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Add cranberries; set aside for at least 10 minutes to let the cranberries soften.

  • When ready to serve, arrange the squash slices on a large platter. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette. Add frisee and escarole to the remaining vinaigrette; toss to coat. Transfer the greens to the platter and top with walnuts.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Steam squash (Step 1) and let stand at room temperature for up to 3 hours; cover and refrigerate vinaigrette (Step 2) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 8.2g; fat 12.8g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 6641.5IU; vitamin c 14.5mg; folate 141.9mcg; calcium 71.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 33.6mg; potassium 520.1mg; sodium 73.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrates, 2 1/2 fat
