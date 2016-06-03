Pomegranate Molasses-Glazed Carrots with Pistachios

big hit I made the pomegranate molasses myself as per the tip in the recipe and it was easy to do. The recipe itself was quick and easy. I did not even use sliced carrots- just a bag of already peeled baby carrots. I served them at a dinner party for ten people - I made them the night before and just reheated before serving and they were a big hit. ( I did not add the chopped pistachios and chives until I reheated them - but I had both already chopped from the night before and ready to be added in a baggie). I was even asked for the recipe. Pros: easy to make ahead - reheated well