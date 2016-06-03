Pomegranate Molasses-Glazed Carrots with Pistachios

In this glazed carrot recipe, instead of a traditional sugar glaze, we glaze spiced carrots with a combination of sweet-tart pomegranate molasses and honey. A touch of butter and a sprinkling of pistachios make them a decadent yet simple vegetable side dish for any meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

35 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine carrots, water, pomegranate molasses, honey, butter, cinnamon and salt in a large skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook until the carrots are just tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid is a syrupy glaze, 6 to 8 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in pistachios and chives. Serve warm.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Keep warm in a 225°F oven for up to 30 minutes.

Tip: Pomegranate molasses has a bright, tangy flavor. (Don't confuse it with grenadine syrup, which contains little or no pomegranate juice.) Find it in Middle Eastern markets and some large supermarkets near the vinegar or molasses. To make your own: Simmer 4 cups pomegranate juice, uncovered, in a medium nonreactive saucepan over medium heat until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 45 to 50 minutes. (Do not let the syrup reduce too much or it will darken and become very sticky.) Makes about 1/2 cup. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

1/2 cup
119 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 17.1g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 10.8g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 16995.5IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 22.8mcg; calcium 42.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 18.4mg; potassium 381.3mg; sodium 241mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 5g.
2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
