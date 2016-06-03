Cranberry Orange Sauce
Make this cranberry sauce with orange juice and fresh orange segments for a bright twist on the traditional recipe. Spread the leftover cranberry orange sauce on a turkey sandwich or stir into plain yogurt for breakfast.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Tip: Be sure to use a nonreactive pan baking dish or bowl--stainless-steel, enamel-coated or glass--when cooking with acidic food (citrus, cranberries, tomatoes) to prevent the food from reacting with the pan. Reactive pans, such as aluminum and cast-iron, can impart off colors and/or flavors.
Serving Size: 1/4 cup
89 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 18.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 96.9IU; vitamin c 22.8mg; folate 11.1mcg; calcium 29mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.9mg; potassium 100.7mg; sodium 13.4mg; added sugar 15g.
1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate