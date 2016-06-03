Cranberry Orange Sauce

Use a sharp knife to slice the ends off 3 oranges and remove the peels and white pith; discard. Working over a bowl, cut the orange segments from their surrounding membranes. Squeeze the juice into the bowl before discarding the membranes. Leaving the segments in the bowl, pour the juice from the oranges into a measuring cup. Juice the remaining orange and add the juice to the measuring cup. If necessary, add water to make 2/3 cup liquid total.