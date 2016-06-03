Cranberry Orange Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Make this cranberry sauce with orange juice and fresh orange segments for a bright twist on the traditional recipe. Spread the leftover cranberry orange sauce on a turkey sandwich or stir into plain yogurt for breakfast.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
18

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Use a sharp knife to slice the ends off 3 oranges and remove the peels and white pith; discard. Working over a bowl, cut the orange segments from their surrounding membranes. Squeeze the juice into the bowl before discarding the membranes. Leaving the segments in the bowl, pour the juice from the oranges into a measuring cup. Juice the remaining orange and add the juice to the measuring cup. If necessary, add water to make 2/3 cup liquid total.

  • Combine the juice, cranberries, brown sugar, cloves and salt in a large nonreactive saucepan (see Tip). Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes.

  • Let cool for 10 minutes. Stir in the reserved orange segments. Serve warm, room temperature or cold.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Tip: Be sure to use a nonreactive pan baking dish or bowl--stainless-steel, enamel-coated or glass--when cooking with acidic food (citrus, cranberries, tomatoes) to prevent the food from reacting with the pan. Reactive pans, such as aluminum and cast-iron, can impart off colors and/or flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 18.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 96.9IU; vitamin c 22.8mg; folate 11.1mcg; calcium 29mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.9mg; potassium 100.7mg; sodium 13.4mg; added sugar 15g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Annie
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2020
I've made this serveral times. It's now my favorite! Read More
