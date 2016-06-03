Green Bean Bundles with Garlic Browned Butter
This green bean recipe is impressive-looking but simple to make. The bundles make a wonderful addition to a holiday table or a fun presentation to liven up any dinner party menu.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Keep assembled bundles warm in a 225°F oven for up to 15 minutes; brown the butter (Step 3) and hold until ready to serve. Reheat if necessary.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bundle
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 2g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 1269.3IU; vitamin c 34.6mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 15.8mg; potassium 170.1mg; sodium 64.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat