Green Bean Bundles with Garlic Browned Butter

This green bean recipe is impressive-looking but simple to make. The bundles make a wonderful addition to a holiday table or a fun presentation to liven up any dinner party menu.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large pan fitted with a steamer basket. Steam green beans and bell pepper until tender-crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Trim whites off scallions and place the 8 long greens on the vegetables in the steamer during the last minute of cooking to soften. Transfer the vegetables to a large plate.

  • Divide the beans into 8 portions (10-14 beans each). To make a bundle, lay a scallion green on your work surface and place 1 portion of beans and 3 pieces bell pepper across it. Wrap the green around the vegetables and tie a knot to secure the bundle. Transfer to a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining vegetables.

  • Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat; smash garlic flat, add to the pan and cook, swirling often, until the butter is nutty brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Discard the garlic. Stir in oil. Serve the bundles drizzled with the butter and sprinkled with salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Keep assembled bundles warm in a 225°F oven for up to 15 minutes; brown the butter (Step 3) and hold until ready to serve. Reheat if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bundle
Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 2g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 1269.3IU; vitamin c 34.6mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 39mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 15.8mg; potassium 170.1mg; sodium 64.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
