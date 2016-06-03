Oven-Fried Beef Taquitos for Two

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This healthy beef taquitos recipe for two calls for baking instead of deep-frying, making the taquitos substantially healthier than what you'd get at a restaurant. One order of these little deep-fried, rolled-up tacos at a restaurant can set you back almost 1,000 calories and 60 grams of fat! Don't worry if some of the taquitos crack open while baking--they're still crispy and delicious. Serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Shred zucchini using the large holes of a box grater. Squeeze dry in a clean kitchen towel (you should have about 1 cup). Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini, beef, chili powder, onion powder, cumin and salt. Cook, stirring, until beef is cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Spread tortillas out on a large baking sheet in two overlapping rows. Bake until hot, 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cover.

  • Coat the baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the tortillas on a clean cutting board. Working quickly, spread a generous 1/4 cup beef mixture along the bottom third of a tortilla, sprinkle with about 1 tablespoon cheese and tightly roll into a cigar shape. Place the taquito seam-side down on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, filling and cheese. Generously coat the top and sides of the taquitos with cooking spray.

  • Bake the taquitos until browned and crispy, 14 to 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3 taquitos
Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 2.3g; fat 24.3g; saturated fat 7.4g; cholesterol 92.5mg; vitamin a iu 2120.3IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 243.8mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 94.5mg; potassium 661.9mg; sodium 690.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
CBJ
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2021
I used plant based meat and it was delicious and even more healthy! Read More
Cool kitty
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2014
Oven-Fried Beef Taquitos for Two A little fiddle to roll up after you have toasted the tortilla but tasted great. Next time I wouldn't toast the tortilla first. Pros: Awesome tasting Cons: Oven-Fried Beef Taquitos for Two Read More
Cheesehead46
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2021
This recipe will be placed into our family's weekly menu...marvelous. So little meat, so much taste, and fun to eat. Cooked as written but omitted onion powder. Read More
