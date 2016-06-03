Oven-Fried Beef Taquitos for Two
This healthy beef taquitos recipe for two calls for baking instead of deep-frying, making the taquitos substantially healthier than what you'd get at a restaurant. One order of these little deep-fried, rolled-up tacos at a restaurant can set you back almost 1,000 calories and 60 grams of fat! Don't worry if some of the taquitos crack open while baking--they're still crispy and delicious. Serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 3 taquitos
Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 2.3g; fat 24.3g; saturated fat 7.4g; cholesterol 92.5mg; vitamin a iu 2120.3IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 243.8mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 94.5mg; potassium 661.9mg; sodium 690.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat