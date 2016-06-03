Oven-Fried Beef Taquitos

This healthier beef taquitos recipe calls for baking instead of deep-frying. One order of these little deep-fried, rolled-up tacos at a restaurant can set you back almost 1,000 calories and 60 grams of fat! Don't worry if some of the taquitos crack open while baking—they're still crispy and delicious. Serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Shred zucchini using the large holes of a box grater. Squeeze dry in a clean kitchen towel (you should have about 2 cups). Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini, beef, chili powder, onion powder, cumin and salt. Cook, stirring, until the beef is cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Spread tortillas out on a baking sheet in two overlapping rows. Bake until hot, 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cover.

  • Coat the baking sheet with cooking spray. Place 6 tortillas on a clean cutting board. Working quickly, spread a generous 1/4 cup beef mixture along the bottom third of a tortilla, sprinkle with about 1 tablespoon cheese and tightly roll into a cigar shape. Place the taquito seam-side down on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, filling and cheese. Generously coat the top and sides of the taquitos with cooking spray.

  • Bake the taquitos until browned and crispy, 14 to 18 minutes.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 taquitos
Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 2.3g; fat 24.3g; saturated fat 7.4g; cholesterol 92.5mg; vitamin a iu 2120.3IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 243.8mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 94.5mg; potassium 661.9mg; sodium 690.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat
