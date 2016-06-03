General Tso's Chicken

In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 4 tablespoons cornstarch, 1 tablespoon each soy sauce and rice wine (or sherry) and egg white in a bowl. Add chicken and stir to coat.

  • Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon each cornstarch, soy sauce and rice wine (or sherry), water, hoisin and rice vinegar in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the chicken; cook without turning, breaking up stuck-together pieces, until golden on the bottom, 2 minutes. Stir; continue cooking until golden on all sides, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, scallions and garlic. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add peas; cook, stirring often, until bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the reserved sauce mixture; cook, stirring, until thick, about 1 minute. Return the chicken to the pan; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute more.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 20.3g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 5.4g; fat 19.2g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 75.8mg; vitamin a iu 812.2IU; vitamin c 39.7mg; folate 39.3mcg; calcium 50.8mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 41.3mg; potassium 346.2mg; sodium 523.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
