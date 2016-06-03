General Tso's Chicken

I made no changes at all and my husband and I loved it. Some people said it wasn't like the take out...really, you've cut so many calories and you thought it would taste just like the take out?. We did have it with brown rice even though the picture showed white rice but who cares? that's why we have smarts. We thought it was very good and it is a "do over" at our house. It's also very filling. Good job, Eating Well.