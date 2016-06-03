Chicken Sausage Calzone

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding many more calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook, breaking it into small pieces, until no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Add spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 1 minute. Transfer the sausage and spinach to a large bowl; stir in mozzarella, ricotta, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and pepper.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 6-inch log and divide into 5 equal pieces. Pat and roll each piece into a 6-inch circle. Place 1/2 cup filling on one half of each circle, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Fold the dough over the filling and crimp the edges with a fork to seal. Cut several small slits in the top to vent steam; brush the calzones with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Transfer the calzones to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake the calzones in the lower third of the oven until browned on top, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 calzone
Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 39.8g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 2.3g; fat 20.3g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 50.5mg; vitamin a iu 2281.2IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 39.4mcg; calcium 284.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 34.7mg; potassium 255.2mg; sodium 665.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 lean meat, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/23/2022