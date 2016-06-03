Chicken Sausage Calzone

Easily made vegetarian if needed I made this vegetarian using Wegman's Don't be piggy sausage. I've realized that isn't my favorite vegetarian sausage, but the recipe was still quite good. I also used kale instead of spinach and fresh garlic instead of powder. I added 1/2 of a chopped onion to a double batch of this recipe, but I don't think that added much. If/when I make this again I will use a different veggie sausage or my own homemade seitan, and I think I may add some diced tomato. I've heated up leftovers in the microwave, and then crisped it up in a hot cast iron pan. I've frozen a few for nights I don't have time to cook, and I hope they reheat well also. Tonight I had a refrigerated calzone and dipped it in prepared marinara, and it really completed the recipe! I also used the eating well easy whole wheat pizza dough, and it's worth the small amount of extra effort in my opinion. Pros: Very good and easily tweaked