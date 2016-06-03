Garlic Scape Pesto
During the spring and early summer when garlic scapes are plentiful at farmers' markets and farmstands, this healthy garlic scape pesto recipe is a great way to enjoy their gorgeous garlicky flavor for weeks. Garlic scapes are the green, spiral-shaped sprouts that appear on the top of garlic plants in the spring. Regular garlic cloves can be used as a substitute for garlic scapes. Try the pesto with pasta, stir-fries, grilled fish, poultry or steaks or add it to scrambled eggs, soup or pasta sauces.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
104 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 0.6IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 11.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 25.4mg; sodium 1.1mg.
2 fat