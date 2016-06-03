"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

It's a colorful salad with a lot of visual appeal. Heard a lot of comments that it looked good. It's a good neutral salad that is goes well with any kind of cuisine. The fresher your vegetables, the better it tastes. So if your crisper has weeks old celery or carrot, opt for getting fresh bunches. I added a little more honey and salt to the dressing because it needed it. I had to make changes because the treviso I found at my local Ralph's was extremely bitter (probably old). It would have been terrible to leave it in, especially with arugula, which has a bite. I subbed red leaf lettuce since I had it on hand. I also didn't use cabbage because I thought the texture would have been odd...super soft lettuces with one rigid leaf. I reserved some of the dressing when marinating the diced veggies and tossed it in when I mixed up the whole thing. Changes I'm making next time: Go with fresh radicchio for minimal bitterness(but great color) and fruit-flavored goat change. I won't be using the red leaf lettuce again because it's so limp - good in a pinch but not ideal.