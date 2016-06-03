"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2011

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, honey, salt and pepper in a large salad bowl until well combined.

  • Add celery, carrots and bell pepper to the vinaigrette. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes and up to 1 hour.

  • Add apple, cucumber, Treviso (or radicchio), arugula and cabbage to the bowl; toss to coat. Add goat cheese and almonds and toss to combine.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2 up to 1 hour ahead.

Tips:
Treviso is a slender variety of radicchio. Look for it with specialty salad greens in well-stocked markets.

To toast chopped, small or sliced nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 9.5g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 5.6g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 14.9mg; vitamin a iu 3673.2IU; vitamin c 32.4mg; folate 36.2mcg; calcium 169.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 39.1mg; potassium 275.1mg; sodium 158mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat
