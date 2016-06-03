Caramelized Onion Flatbreads

Fresh from the skillet, these flatbreads are perfumed with intense sweet caramelized onions. They're wonderful dipped into a little soup or to serve alongside a saucy curry. They're quite simple to make--to speed up the process use two skillets or a griddle so you can cook twice as many at once.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011

total:
30 mins
Servings:
10

Directions

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, pour in water and 2 tablespoons oil and whisk just until smooth. Stir in caramelized onions.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly brush the pan with some of the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Using about 1/4 cup batter for each, pour the batter for 2 flatbreads into the pan and spread each into an approximately 5-inch circle using the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with a pinch of flaky salt (if using) and cook until the bread looks bubbly and mostly dry, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden on the second side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove from the skillet and wrap in foil to keep warm.

  • Reduce the heat to medium, brush the pan with more oil and cook 2 more flatbreads, reducing the heat as necessary to prevent overbrowning. Repeat in 3 more batches with the remaining oil and batter.

Make Ahead Tip: Wrap in foil and keep at room temperature for up to 1 day. Reheat in a skillet or in the oven.

Note: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. It is available at large ­supermarkets and natural-foods stores and online at bobsredmill.com or kingarthurflour.com. Store it in the freezer.

How To Caramelize Onions
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over high heat. Add 2 cups sliced onions and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring frequently, until the onions begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add 2 tablespoons water and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are golden brown and very soft, about 15 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Makes about 1/3 cup.

Serving Size:
1 flatbread
Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 1g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 0.6IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 31.6mcg; calcium 61.7mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 4.9mg; potassium 56.1mg; sodium 215.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 fat
