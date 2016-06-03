Caramelized Onion Flatbreads

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly brush the pan with some of the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Using about 1/4 cup batter for each, pour the batter for 2 flatbreads into the pan and spread each into an approximately 5-inch circle using the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with a pinch of flaky salt (if using) and cook until the bread looks bubbly and mostly dry, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden on the second side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove from the skillet and wrap in foil to keep warm.