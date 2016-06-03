Caramelized Onion Flatbreads
Fresh from the skillet, these flatbreads are perfumed with intense sweet caramelized onions. They're wonderful dipped into a little soup or to serve alongside a saucy curry. They're quite simple to make--to speed up the process use two skillets or a griddle so you can cook twice as many at once.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Wrap in foil and keep at room temperature for up to 1 day. Reheat in a skillet or in the oven.
Note: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. It is available at large supermarkets and natural-foods stores and online at bobsredmill.com or kingarthurflour.com. Store it in the freezer.
How To Caramelize Onions
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over high heat. Add 2 cups sliced onions and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring frequently, until the onions begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add 2 tablespoons water and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are golden brown and very soft, about 15 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Makes about 1/3 cup.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 1/2 fat