Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, return to the pot and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and Brussels sprouts and cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms release their liquid, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add sherry (or vinegar), scraping up any brown bits; bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until almost evaporated, 10 seconds (if using vinegar) or about 1 minute (if using sherry).

  • Whisk milk and flour in a bowl; add to the skillet with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the sauce bubbles and thickens, about 2 minutes. Stir in Asiago until melted. Add the sauce to the pasta; gently toss. Serve with more cheese, if desired.

Ingredient Note: We prefer dry sherry, sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store, instead of higher-sodium “cooking” sherry.

about 1 1/3 cups
384 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 56.4g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 8.4g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 20.7mg; vitamin a iu 812.2IU; vitamin c 45.1mg; folate 81.8mcg; calcium 288.4mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 108.8mg; potassium 597mg; sodium 430.9mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 high fat meat, 1/2 fat
