Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Fairly quick and tasty pasta I'm not a huge fans of mushrooms, but I had some baby bellos that I needed to use up, so I made this pasta dish, and I was not disappointed. I used mostly cremini's with a few shitake and some dried porcini, morels and woodears added for extra flavor. I was afraid this wouldn't reheat well, but it wasn't an issue. This dish has a really nice flavor, and is easily adapted to the veggies you have on hand. It can transition easily from summer, fall, winter to spring depending on what veggies you use. While I used asiago, I may try parmigiana next time. I also used linguine instead of fettuccine because I wanted to try an organic sprouted pasta that I saw. While whole wheat pasta sometimes is a little too strong for some recipes, it was very nice in this dish. Pros: Easy to adjust, great flavor