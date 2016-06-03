Quick Roast Chicken & Root Vegetables

Love This! I really love this recipe. Both the chicken, and vegetables turn out amazing. You can substitute the chicken with boneless chicken, and it turns out the same. Sometimes I buy pre-seasoned chicken breasts at the store and skip straight to heating them on the stove. It saves time, and turns out amazing. I also love this method for cooking vegetables. It's really easy, and they turn out delicious... a lot of times I'll just cook the vegetables to use as a side for other dishes. I can't recommend this enough. Pros: Easy, Quick