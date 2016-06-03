Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry

In this zippy pork stir-fry we cut the bok choy into long, thin strips to mimic the long noodles. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009

40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, slice pork into thin rounds; cut each round into matchsticks. Whisk water, rice wine (or sherry), soy sauce and cornstarch in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add bok choy and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the pork, garlic and chile-garlic sauce; cook, stirring, until the pork is just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Whisk the cornstarch mixture again, add it to the pan and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sauce has thickened, 2 to 4 minutes. Serve the pork and vegetables over the noodles.

Tips

Ingredient Notes: Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine available in the Asian or wine section of some supermarkets and in Asian food markets.

We prefer dry sherry, sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store, instead of higher-sodium “cooking” sherry.

Chile-garlic sauce (also labeled chili-garlic sauce or paste) is a blend of ground chiles, garlic and vinegar. It can be found in the Asian section of large supermarkets and will keep for up to 1 year in the refrigerator.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

373 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 50.9g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 2.8g; fat 6g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 55.3mg; vitamin a iu 4722.7IU; vitamin c 31.6mg; folate 84.9mcg; calcium 140.3mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 96.2mg; potassium 961.5mg; sodium 846mg; thiamin 1.2mg.
3 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
