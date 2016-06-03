Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

1 of 33

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful and delicious The most delicious way to get a good dose of vitimin A Pros: easy healthy can be served to vegetarian friends

Rating: 4 stars Winter pleaser Quick and easy. Baked sliced sweet potatoes beforehand added cinnamon and nutmeg used crunchy peanut butter. yummy.

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing. When I make it again I think I will use an immersion blender and puree all of the soup until smooth. I lowered the sodium further by using Imagine or Pacific brand broths in low sodium varieties. Also used unsalted PB and R.W. Knudson low sodium veggie juice.

Rating: 5 stars love this soup--so did my husband! just made it--forgot to check my pantry and realized i didn't have allspice so i used a bit of pumpkin pie spice instead. this is definitely going on the regular rotation!

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful and quick. I used chunky PB as it's what I had in the house and it worked nicely. Don't forget the cilantro!

Rating: 5 stars YUM. This soup is unique and tasty and I'm pretty sure I'll make it for years to come! Almost a Thai peanut sauce meets a mild curry. I love peanut butter and I love using it in creative ways. The only thing I would do differently is add more heat/spice and maybe add some roasted peanuts as garnish for a little crunch!

Rating: 5 stars Adding peanut flavor sold me Not a big fan of sweet potato pie unless it has nuts so I had to try t Not a big fan of sweet potato pie unless it has nuts so I had to try this soup with peanut taste - loved it but do NOT leave out the hot chili peppers - this dish needs them for balance. Pros: One bowl very satisfying and filling.

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup twice - once by the recipe and once with my own tweaks and both times it was great. I'm so glad I gave this recipe a try. The seond time around I pureed everything but the reserved sweet potato chunks and I even added a cup of canned white beans to the pureed mixture for extra fiber and nutrition. Of course I had to add more vegetable stock but it was still an extremely delicious dish. Don't skip the scallions and cilantro garnish as it really takes it to the next level. Deelish!!!