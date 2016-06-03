Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

Rating: 4.5 stars
74 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This satisfying vegetarian sweet potato soup is inspired by the flavors of West African peanut soup. We like the added zip of hot green chiles, but they can sometimes be very spicy. It's best to take a small bite first and add them to taste. Try chopped peanuts and scallions for a different garnish. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.

Nancy Baggett
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

total:
30 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

  • Prick sweet potatoes in several places with a fork. Microwave on High until just cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until it just begins to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Stir in juice, green chiles, ginger and allspice. Adjust the heat so the mixture boils gently; cook for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, peel the sweet potatoes and chop into bite-size pieces. Add half to the pot. Place the other half in a food processor or blender along with broth and peanut butter. Puree until completely smooth. Add the puree to the pot and stir well to combine. Thin the bisque with water, if desired. Season with pepper. Heat until hot. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Thin with water before reheating, if desired.

Serving Size: about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 28.6g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 11.6g; fat 15.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 14698.9IU; vitamin c 62mg; folate 6.9mcg; calcium 47.6mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 21.5mg; potassium 861.7mg; sodium 489.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat protein, 1 starch

mcounce2012@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2015
Wonderful and delicious The most delicious way to get a good dose of vitimin A Pros: easy healthy can be served to vegetarian friends Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2014
Winter pleaser Quick and easy. Baked sliced sweet potatoes beforehand added cinnamon and nutmeg used crunchy peanut butter. yummy. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was amazing. When I make it again I think I will use an immersion blender and puree all of the soup until smooth. I lowered the sodium further by using Imagine or Pacific brand broths in low sodium varieties. Also used unsalted PB and R.W. Knudson low sodium veggie juice. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
love this soup--so did my husband! just made it--forgot to check my pantry and realized i didn't have allspice so i used a bit of pumpkin pie spice instead. this is definitely going on the regular rotation! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Wonderful and quick. I used chunky PB as it's what I had in the house and it worked nicely. Don't forget the cilantro! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
YUM. This soup is unique and tasty and I'm pretty sure I'll make it for years to come! Almost a Thai peanut sauce meets a mild curry. I love peanut butter and I love using it in creative ways. The only thing I would do differently is add more heat/spice and maybe add some roasted peanuts as garnish for a little crunch! Read More
arvida224@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2013
Adding peanut flavor sold me Not a big fan of sweet potato pie unless it has nuts so I had to try t Not a big fan of sweet potato pie unless it has nuts so I had to try this soup with peanut taste - loved it but do NOT leave out the hot chili peppers - this dish needs them for balance. Pros: One bowl very satisfying and filling. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I made this soup twice - once by the recipe and once with my own tweaks and both times it was great. I'm so glad I gave this recipe a try. The seond time around I pureed everything but the reserved sweet potato chunks and I even added a cup of canned white beans to the pureed mixture for extra fiber and nutrition. Of course I had to add more vegetable stock but it was still an extremely delicious dish. Don't skip the scallions and cilantro garnish as it really takes it to the next level. Deelish!!! Read More
anonymouseater
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2012
Not quite authentic but good I am Nigerian so I eat/make peanut soup a lot. We usually never put cilantro in it so I was skeptical when I saw this recipe called for it. I personally didn't notice any added bonus by adding the cilantro but it was still good nonetheless. Old school peanut soup used grounded peanut so I prefer to use chunky peanut butter rather than smooth I also use tomato paste/puree with water rather than tomato juice (it's cheaper than tomato juice and you don't have to worry about buying low sodium since tomato puree has only trace amounts of sodium to start with) and I blend all the sweet potato instead of just some. I also use cayenne pepper instead of green chiles usually. Tried it with the green chiles this time. I think by adding the chiles and cilantro you move it away from Africa and more towards Asia not as authentic but still a good copy. Read More
