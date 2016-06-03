Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

Wonderful and delicious The most delicious way to get a good dose of vitimin A Pros: easy healthy can be served to vegetarian friends
Winter pleaser Quick and easy. Baked sliced sweet potatoes beforehand added cinnamon and nutmeg used crunchy peanut butter. yummy.
This was amazing. When I make it again I think I will use an immersion blender and puree all of the soup until smooth. I lowered the sodium further by using Imagine or Pacific brand broths in low sodium varieties. Also used unsalted PB and R.W. Knudson low sodium veggie juice.
love this soup--so did my husband! just made it--forgot to check my pantry and realized i didn't have allspice so i used a bit of pumpkin pie spice instead. this is definitely going on the regular rotation!
Wonderful and quick. I used chunky PB as it's what I had in the house and it worked nicely. Don't forget the cilantro!
YUM. This soup is unique and tasty and I'm pretty sure I'll make it for years to come! Almost a Thai peanut sauce meets a mild curry. I love peanut butter and I love using it in creative ways. The only thing I would do differently is add more heat/spice and maybe add some roasted peanuts as garnish for a little crunch!
Adding peanut flavor sold me Not a big fan of sweet potato pie unless it has nuts so I had to try t Not a big fan of sweet potato pie unless it has nuts so I had to try this soup with peanut taste - loved it but do NOT leave out the hot chili peppers - this dish needs them for balance. Pros: One bowl very satisfying and filling.
I made this soup twice - once by the recipe and once with my own tweaks and both times it was great. I'm so glad I gave this recipe a try. The seond time around I pureed everything but the reserved sweet potato chunks and I even added a cup of canned white beans to the pureed mixture for extra fiber and nutrition. Of course I had to add more vegetable stock but it was still an extremely delicious dish. Don't skip the scallions and cilantro garnish as it really takes it to the next level. Deelish!!!
Not quite authentic but good I am Nigerian so I eat/make peanut soup a lot. We usually never put cilantro in it so I was skeptical when I saw this recipe called for it. I personally didn't notice any added bonus by adding the cilantro but it was still good nonetheless. Old school peanut soup used grounded peanut so I prefer to use chunky peanut butter rather than smooth I also use tomato paste/puree with water rather than tomato juice (it's cheaper than tomato juice and you don't have to worry about buying low sodium since tomato puree has only trace amounts of sodium to start with) and I blend all the sweet potato instead of just some. I also use cayenne pepper instead of green chiles usually. Tried it with the green chiles this time. I think by adding the chiles and cilantro you move it away from Africa and more towards Asia not as authentic but still a good copy.