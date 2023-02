I was nervous about this recipe because usually I dislike paprika, but it was wonderful! I used a Fuji apple, and you couldn't tell there was apple in there so I'm not sure what the fuss was for the readers who didn't like it. Maybe it depends on how soft the apple gets? I also used fresh peppers and onions since that's what I had, and mushrooms I was trying to use up. I used Napa cabbage---I think I would like it with more cabbage, but since Napa is softer (less dense) than regular cabbage it could just be that using Napa requires more than 3 cups. The whole family enjoyed it! --giddy