Salmon Chowder

Rating: 4.69 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The flavor of this salmon chowder recipe is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctive flavor to the soup. To give this soup a thick, chowder texture, we use instant mashed potatoes, which eliminates the need for heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture.

Nancy Baggett
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add carrot and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables just begin to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add broth, water, salmon, cauliflower and chives (or scallions) and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, maintaining a gentle simmer, until the salmon is just cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove the salmon to a clean cutting board. Flake into bite-size pieces with a fork.

  • Stir potato flakes (or leftover mashed potatoes), dill (or tarragon) and mustard into the soup until well blended. Return to a simmer. Add the salmon and reheat. Season with salt and pepper.

Tips

Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska and Washington) are more sustainably fished and have a larger, more stable population. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (mbayaq.org/cr/seafoodwatch.asp).

To skin a salmon fillet, place on a clean cutting board, skin side down. Starting at the tail end, slip the blade of a long, sharp knife between the fish flesh and the skin, holding the skin down firmly with your other hand. Gently push the blade along at a 30° angle, separating the fillet from the skin without cutting through either.

Instant mashed potato flakes is not a product that we typically use in our recipes, but we love how it gives creamy texture to soup without adding extra fat. Look for a brand that has the fewest ingredients possible (and therefore little to no artificial additives or flavoring). At our local market, the store brand was the best choice.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 1.9g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 26.5mg; vitamin a iu 1395.4IU; vitamin c 29.3mg; folate 47mcg; calcium 49mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 27.1mg; potassium 498.7mg; sodium 236.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat

Reviews (10)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This recipe is awesome...we've made it at least four times since the magazine was delivered to our house! Adding a bit more Dijon gives it more flavor. (This is coming from someone who HATES mustard too!:) We also use over a pound of salmon when making this. If you buy Salmon with the skin on it saute the salmon first in the oil for 4-6 mins skin side down and then remove from the pan...skin peels off easily. Then saute carrots and celery in the pan without cleaning it. Actually gives the soup even more flavor! Yummy! My teenage daughter is ordering this up weekly...she eats the leftovers after school and wishes we had more! The 1/4 cup of fresh dill makes it wonderful! Note: we use the mashed potato flakes to make this...use a bit more if you want it thicker. Bought them just for this as we normally don't eat mashed potatoes!
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2012
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2012
Pretty Good This recipe was pretty good. I really liked the flavor the mustard added it complemented the salmon well. I've never thought of adding mashed potato flakes to thicken a soup it worked really well! I used potatoes and peas and extra carrots in place of cauliflower because of taste preferences.
kbartick@san.rr.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
kbartick@san.rr.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Great seafood chowder without the cream! I tried this recipe because I love seafood but can't eat cream-based chowders. Using potato flakes as a thickening agent made me think of potato leek soup which is one of my favorites. I followed the recipe exactly except for adding a sliced leek with the carrots and celery. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again. Next time I will use more salmon or buy it without the skin. I purchased 1 pound but by the time the skin was removed there probably wasn't 12 oz. left. Pros: low-cal fast easy
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Even with the instant mashed potatoes this soup is thin and watery not thick and creamy.
mogopet2000@yahoo.co.uk
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2014
mogopet2000@yahoo.co.uk
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2014
Absolutely delicious enjoyed every mouthful. Going to freeze the leftovers so hope it still tastes good. Ideal for my 5:2 diet. Pros: Nice thick & creamy very filling. Cons: Don't care for celery so put less in just for taste.
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Amazing! I used mushrooms and mashed lintel beans as well plus some canned salmon and my own mashed sweet potatoes (no sugar). So delicious and thick. It looks and tastes like Christmas morning!
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2015
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2015
love this a favorite! This soup is wonderful. I used some smoked salmon in place of regular salmon. Was great. Pros: NULL Cons: NULL
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
The taste of this chowder is about as good as it looks. Wanting. Wanting flavor and wanting texture. I made it as the recipe indicated with fresh dill. I was not impressed. It had very little flavor and the thickness was not at all what I was use to growing up in New England.
ChefsMom
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2020
ChefsMom
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2020
Love this tasty easy chowder usually make it with left over salmon-bulked up the cauliflower -tend to add extra celery and carrots and variate the herbs-who would have thought instant mashed potatoes would be such a nice touch! It is part of my meal rotation now
More Reviews
