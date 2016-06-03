Salmon Chowder

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is awesome...we've made it at least four times since the magazine was delivered to our house! Adding a bit more Dijon gives it more flavor. (This is coming from someone who HATES mustard too!:) We also use over a pound of salmon when making this. If you buy Salmon with the skin on it saute the salmon first in the oil for 4-6 mins skin side down and then remove from the pan...skin peels off easily. Then saute carrots and celery in the pan without cleaning it. Actually gives the soup even more flavor! Yummy! My teenage daughter is ordering this up weekly...she eats the leftovers after school and wishes we had more! The 1/4 cup of fresh dill makes it wonderful! Note: we use the mashed potato flakes to make this...use a bit more if you want it thicker. Bought them just for this as we normally don't eat mashed potatoes!

Rating: 4 stars Pretty Good This recipe was pretty good. I really liked the flavor the mustard added it complemented the salmon well. I've never thought of adding mashed potato flakes to thicken a soup it worked really well! I used potatoes and peas and extra carrots in place of cauliflower because of taste preferences.

Rating: 5 stars Great seafood chowder without the cream! I tried this recipe because I love seafood but can't eat cream-based chowders. Using potato flakes as a thickening agent made me think of potato leek soup which is one of my favorites. I followed the recipe exactly except for adding a sliced leek with the carrots and celery. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again. Next time I will use more salmon or buy it without the skin. I purchased 1 pound but by the time the skin was removed there probably wasn't 12 oz. left. Pros: low-cal fast easy

Rating: 5 stars Even with the instant mashed potatoes this soup is thin and watery not thick and creamy.

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious enjoyed every mouthful. Going to freeze the leftovers so hope it still tastes good. Ideal for my 5:2 diet. Pros: Nice thick & creamy very filling. Cons: Don't care for celery so put less in just for taste.

Rating: 5 stars Amazing! I used mushrooms and mashed lintel beans as well plus some canned salmon and my own mashed sweet potatoes (no sugar). So delicious and thick. It looks and tastes like Christmas morning!

Rating: 5 stars love this a favorite! This soup is wonderful. I used some smoked salmon in place of regular salmon. Was great. Pros: NULL Cons: NULL

Rating: 5 stars The taste of this chowder is about as good as it looks. Wanting. Wanting flavor and wanting texture. I made it as the recipe indicated with fresh dill. I was not impressed. It had very little flavor and the thickness was not at all what I was use to growing up in New England.