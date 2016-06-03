Ravioli & Vegetable Soup
Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Serve this healthy ravioli soup with a side salad.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
How to Store Ravioli Soup
Cover and refrigerate the soup for up to 3 days. To reheat, microwave or reheat in a saucepan over low heat until heated through. You may need to thin the soup with more broth to reach the desired consistency.
Can I Use a Different Pasta?
We use cheese ravioli in this soup recipe to keep it vegetarian, but you can also use a meat-filled ravioli. Or, swap the ravioli entirely and use fresh cheese- or meat-filled tortellini instead. Tortellini is more delicate than ravioli, so be sure to stir gently to avoid breaking it apart.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 fat