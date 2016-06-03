Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

I thought this recipes was incredible. I followed the recipe exactly, but then while I waited for the flavors to meld together I went through the comments and added what I thought would be delicious. I ended up adding salt, oregano, parsley, carrots, marjoram, and a bay leaf. I also let it simmer for a lot (20 minutes) longer than the recipe called for. I usually do this because it helps the flavors come out. I also added the zucchini before I put the ravioli in because I originally was going to blend the veggies to make more of a cream soup, but I ended up just eating it with veggies chunks. I really enjoyed eating it this way, but my husband said he would have rather of had it blended. I think if the soup had been creameded it would have resembled normal ravioili's and marinara sauce...thats really what the soup tasted like. Oh and I didn't think the red peppers added too much heat, if anything I will add more next time I make this. I will be making this again!