Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

61 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Serve this healthy ravioli soup with a side salad.

Nancy Baggett
EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016; updated October 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Store Ravioli Soup

Cover and refrigerate the soup for up to 3 days. To reheat, microwave or reheat in a saucepan over low heat until heated through. You may need to thin the soup with more broth to reach the desired consistency.

Can I Use a Different Pasta?

We use cheese ravioli in this soup recipe to keep it vegetarian, but you can also use a meat-filled ravioli. Or, swap the ravioli entirely and use fresh cheese- or meat-filled tortellini instead. Tortellini is more delicate than ravioli, so be sure to stir gently to avoid breaking it apart. 

Additional reporting by Alex Loh

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add pepper-onion mix, garlic and crushed red pepper (if using) and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, broth, water and basil (or marjoram); bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Add ravioli and cook for 3 minutes less than the package directions. Add zucchini; return to a boil. Cook until the zucchini is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Season with pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 32.6g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 11.8g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 28.4mg; vitamin a iu 2278.7IU; vitamin c 23.9mg; folate 16mcg; calcium 97.4mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 15mg; potassium 731.9mg; sodium 354.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/26/2022