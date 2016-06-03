Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

Tasty! I did use store-bought basil pesto because that's what I had, but it was really good! I'm not too big on soups to begin with, but I really liked the beans in this for added protein. The only thing I did different was cut up the chicken into small pieces before cooking. That way, it sped up cooking time and it gave some nice browning on more sides of each piece of chicken. Also, we didn't have any croutons to use, so we just skipped that. I would definitely make again!