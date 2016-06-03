Salmon & Eggplant Curry

Simple dish, incredible flavor! I enjoy browsing and trying new recipes so even if I really like the dish I seldom make it more than a couple of times. However, this is one of my favorites: so flavorful and fancy, while quick and easy. And definitely impressive to people who are not very accustomed to Thai/Asian cuisine! Overtime, I gave up adding the basil, either fresh or dried, as for me it made the whole dish bland and I kept adding the fish sauce and curry. It also tastes great without the lime, and with olive oil used to sautee the ingredients. One important thing: people are often hesitant to freeze the coconut milk, and so was I about putting the leftovers containing it in the freezer. But I tried and after defrosting it in a small sauce pan with little water, some fresh fish sauce and curry powder it tasted even better. The only thing is that I rarely have any leftovers...