Salmon & Eggplant Curry

Salmon and eggplant team up in this one-skillet curry flavored with coconut milk, basil and lime. We love the flavor of Thai yellow curry paste in this dish, but any type of curry paste can be used--be sure to taste as you go because curry blends vary in flavor and heat. If you don't have curry paste, curry powder works well here. Serve with fragrant brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

35 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add curry paste (or powder) and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add eggplant and cook, stirring, until the eggplant is coated with the curry mixture, about 2 minutes.

  • Add coconut milk, fish sauce and brown sugar to the pan. Bring to a boil; stir in salmon and snow peas. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the salmon is cooked through and the peas are tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in basil and lime juice.

Shopping Tip: Yellow curry paste is an aromatic blend of Thai flavors that includes chiles, shallots, lemongrass, galangal, lime and turmeric. Look for it in jars or cans in the Asian section of the supermarket or Asian markets.

Ingredient Notes: Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska and Washington) are more sustainably fished and have a larger, more stable population. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (mbayaq.org/cr/seafoodwatch.asp).

Fish sauce is a pungent Southeast Asian condiment made from salted, fermented fish. Find it in the Asian section of large supermarkets and in Asian specialty markets. We use Thai Kitchen fish sauce, lower in sodium than other brands (1,190 mg per tablespoon), in our nutritional analyses.

Kitchen Tip: To skin a salmon fillet, place on a clean cutting board, skin side down. Starting at the tail end, slip the blade of a long, sharp knife between the fish flesh and the skin, holding the skin down firmly with your other hand. Gently push the blade along at a 30° angle, separating the fillet from the skin without cutting through either.

about 1 1/4 cups
334 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 21.6g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 9g; fat 15g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 974.3IU; vitamin c 18.7mg; folate 42.3mcg; calcium 107.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 52.4mg; potassium 712.9mg; sodium 675.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat
