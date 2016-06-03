Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad
Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat