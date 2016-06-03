Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

This was a wonderful salad My husband and I just loved this salad. I added some chopped frozen artchoke hearts, some chopped marinated shiitake mushrooms and a little diced reduced fat smoked gouda to make it a bit more substantial. I left off the rosemary because I don't care for it and added Dijon and Worcestershire sauce to the dressing. My husband is going to start a list of the top ten salads I've made (he already has one for soups) and this will be number one. Pros: Great combination of flavors Cons: Needed more than beans and tuna to be an antipasto salad