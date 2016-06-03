Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

28 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 14
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beans, tuna, bell pepper, onion, parsley, capers, rosemary, 1/4 cup lemon juice and 2 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl. Season with pepper. Combine the remaining 1/4 cup lemon juice, 2 tablespoons oil and salt in a large bowl. Add salad greens; toss to coat. Divide the greens among 4 plates. Top each with the tuna salad.

    Advertisement

Tips

Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 28.5g; dietary fiber 7.5g; sugars 4.1g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 14.8mg; vitamin a iu 4960.9IU; vitamin c 96.5mg; folate 223.4mcg; calcium 114.8mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 72.8mg; potassium 751.9mg; sodium 467.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/22/2021