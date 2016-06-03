Vegetarian Italian Hoagies

Traditional Italian subs feature meat but this delightfully easy sandwich packs a punch with artichoke hearts, red onion and zesty pepperoncini instead. We love it for dinner as well as lunch. If you're packing the hoagies to take along, keep the ingredients separate and assemble right before eating to avoid soggy bread. Serve with tomato and cucumber salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009; updated June 2022

Recipe Summary

20 mins
20 mins
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onion rings in a small bowl and add cold water to cover. Set aside while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

  • Combine artichoke hearts, tomato, vinegar, oil and oregano in a medium bowl. Cut baguette into 4 equal lengths. Split each piece horizontally and pull out about half of the soft bread from each side. Drain the onions and pat dry.

  • To assemble sandwiches, divide provolone among the bottom pieces of baguette. Spread on the artichoke mixture and top with the onion, lettuce and pepperoncini, if using. Cover with the baguette tops. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 40.2g; dietary fiber 8.1g; sugars 4g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 9.8mg; vitamin a iu 2650.7IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 40.4mcg; calcium 126.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 12.6mg; potassium 206.6mg; sodium 621.7mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium fat meat, 1 fat
