Vegetarian Italian Hoagies

great sandwich! This is a good sandwich, perfect for summertime when you don't feel like cooking. I added black olives and some turkey italian sausage for my hubby's while keeping mine veggie. It definitely helps to remove some of the bread so the filling will stay in the bread, and most definitely put the cheese on the bottom so the bread doesn't get moist from the filling. This would also work well in a pita, and I think I'll try the mixture with a little more dressing in some pasta. YUM! Pros: quick, easy, filling Cons: don't think so