Quick Chile Dilly Beans

Late in summer, glorious canned goods like dilly beans are up for judging at county fairs and are sold at every farmers' market. Some traditionalists would say that dilly beans are best after a month or so of marinating, but you can get that long-marinated taste in just one day with this quick technique. Any type of green bean can be turned into dilly beans, but super-thin, French-style beans stay tender and are less likely to be stringy or tough.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 day
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Cook green beans until tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beans to the ice water to cool. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine 3 cups water, vinegar, salt, pickling spice and peppercorns in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until the salt is dissolved. Let boil for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes to cool slightly.

  • Place dill seed (or dill seed heads), shallots, chiles and garlic in a 2-quart canning jar (or similar-size tempered glass or heatproof plastic container with a lid). Place the beans in the container. Carefully pour the hot vinegar solution through a sieve into the container. Make sure all the beans are submerged in the liquid. Cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for 1 day to marinate the beans.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 2-quart canning jar or similar-size tempered glass or heatproof plastic container

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 3.5g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 0.7g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 311.2IU; vitamin c 4.3mg; folate 14.7mcg; calcium 19.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 8.1mg; potassium 65mg; sodium 155.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022